Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.50 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $11,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6,183.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 191,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,174 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:FRT opened at $99.43 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $118.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average of $95.67. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $302.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 114.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

