Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.81 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.79 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

