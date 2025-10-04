Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.87 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $175.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a PE ratio of 99.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.05 and a 200-day moving average of $156.64. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $122.34 and a one year high of $180.40.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.Welltower’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 167.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Read Our Latest Report on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.