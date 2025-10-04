Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.11 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF $RPG

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 180,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 20,513 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPG stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

