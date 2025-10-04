Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.28 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 710.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,532 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 772.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 1,008.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRI opened at $152.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $149.88 and a twelve month high of $218.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.87. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRI. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.82.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

