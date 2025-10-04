Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.31 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,380 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $12,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 50.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,886,000 after purchasing an additional 199,467 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 243.8% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,093.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 47,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 34,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBKR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.47.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.56.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $13,098,864.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 461,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,146,635. This represents a 29.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $7,564,412.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 158,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,289,092.42. This trade represents a 42.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,205,683 shares of company stock valued at $77,217,965 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

