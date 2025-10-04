Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $13.28 Million Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,534 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,681 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $407,606,000 after buying an additional 326,584 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 62.5% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,482,917 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $264,040,000 after buying an additional 1,339,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,547 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $224,364,000 after buying an additional 29,012 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in Thor Industries by 20.1% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,448,401 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $185,613,000 after buying an additional 409,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Thor Industries by 106.2% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $94,762,000 after buying an additional 643,851 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $109.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.15 and a 1 year high of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Thor Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the RV manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

