Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $13.91 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $13,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down previously from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.46.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $190.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.91 and a 200-day moving average of $200.19. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $180.40 and a one year high of $239.29. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.21%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Articles

