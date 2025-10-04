Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 69,692 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $12,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,350,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

