Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF $TCHP

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 286,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,234 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $13,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,680,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,010,000 after purchasing an additional 119,902 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,571,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,856,000 after purchasing an additional 673,303 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,524,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 270,053 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 833,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,750,000 after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 658,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 87,060 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

TCHP opened at $49.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

