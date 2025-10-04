Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 10,278 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $12,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Argus raised their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $141.13.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $137.97 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.74 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

