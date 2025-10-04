Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 16,851 Shares of ResMed Inc. $RMD

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,851 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $14,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1,168.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 590,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,272,000 after buying an additional 544,311 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,880,000 after buying an additional 350,245 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 445.1% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 397,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,940,000 after buying an additional 324,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,493,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,139,815,000 after buying an additional 320,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,492,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $739,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,319.50. The trade was a 38.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $27,436.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,675.72. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,239 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.20.

NYSE:RMD opened at $278.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.46. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.92 and a 1-year high of $293.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

