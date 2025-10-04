Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 316,446 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF $GCOW

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,446 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,980,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,771,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,477,000 after purchasing an additional 317,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,941,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,795,000 after purchasing an additional 284,177 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,897,000. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,698,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 18.8%

GCOW opened at $40.13 on Friday. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

