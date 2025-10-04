Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,190 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $14,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 119,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Loretta D. Keane bought 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

View Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE ES opened at $72.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $73.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.18%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.