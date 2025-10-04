Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 32,379 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $48.00 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

