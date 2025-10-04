Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,407 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,407 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 563,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of RSG opened at $224.14 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.60 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.45 and a 200 day moving average of $240.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.58.

View Our Latest Report on Republic Services

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.