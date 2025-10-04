Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 92,558 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,558 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $11,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,723,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,512,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,463 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 731.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,212,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,575 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 294.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 966,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,216,000 after acquiring an additional 721,861 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,556,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,242,000 after buying an additional 349,065 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.41. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.48 and a twelve month high of $52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 46.32%.The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 133,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,234,172.62. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.