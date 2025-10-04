Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 98,420 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,420 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $12,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Carnival by 31.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Carnival by 6.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 183,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in Carnival by 42.5% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP lifted its position in Carnival by 135.3% during the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,530,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Carnival Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

