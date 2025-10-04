Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $11,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $114.78.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,200.55. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $123.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $129.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.65.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

