JLB & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.34.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.