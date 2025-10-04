JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stake Boosted by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.8% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $309.89 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

