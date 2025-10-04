JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to “Overweight”

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays raised Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Get Corteva alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $63.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.85. Corteva has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $640,333,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,220,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,519 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Corteva by 4,769.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,924,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,897 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Corteva by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,009,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.