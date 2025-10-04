JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,142 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.40% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $17,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPIE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 245.4% during the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.