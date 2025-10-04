Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Stock Position Decreased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rothschild Redb raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 112.16%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

