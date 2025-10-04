Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX Stake Cut by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 62,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $148,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.22%.The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

