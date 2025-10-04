Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KNX. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Baird R W upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.22%.The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $148,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $1,427,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 430,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 265,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

