Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Laser Photonics in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Laser Photonics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Laser Photonics

Laser Photonics Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LASE opened at $4.54 on Friday. Laser Photonics has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 3.21.

Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laser Photonics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Laser Photonics stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.10% of Laser Photonics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laser Photonics

(Get Free Report)

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-50-CTHD, an entry-level dual axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100-CTHD, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200-CTHD for cleaning rust, remove paints, and other coatings; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300-CTHD, a air-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHS, a single axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHD, a portable handheld roughing laser cleaner; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHS, an handheld laser cleaning, roughing, and surface preparation system; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHD, a dual axis fiber laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-2000-CTHD for cleaning rust and remove coatings; CleanTech LPC-3000-CTHD for cleaning and removing rust, corrosion, and other materials; CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; CleanTech Robotic Cell Enclosure, an AI-capable laser cleaning system that eliminates the concerns over human hazard and eye safety; CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool; and CleanTech Robot, an industrial robotic laser cleaning system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laser Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laser Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.