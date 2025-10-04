Lbp Am Sa Buys New Shares in Parsons Corporation $PSN

Lbp Am Sa bought a new position in Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,952,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,226,000 after acquiring an additional 376,764 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Parsons by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Parsons by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Parsons by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSN opened at $87.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Parsons Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Parsons in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

