Lbp Am Sa Cuts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Lbp Am Sa lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Melius assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.41.

View Our Latest Report on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.