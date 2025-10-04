Lbp Am Sa Cuts Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Lbp Am Sa lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,851.00 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $1,300.00 and a one year high of $2,402.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,476.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1,703.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,130.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,787,175. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,153,015. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

