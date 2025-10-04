Lbp Am Sa Decreases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Lbp Am Sa cut its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $586,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,510 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in VeriSign by 477.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 791,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,880,000 after buying an additional 654,170 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in VeriSign by 71.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,202,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,098,000 after buying an additional 500,223 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $86,014,000. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth $67,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.50.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.9%

VeriSign stock opened at $272.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.62 and a 52-week high of $310.60.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%.VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

VeriSign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.43, for a total value of $1,342,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 498,304 shares in the company, valued at $133,759,742.72. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,205 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,894. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

