Lbp Am Sa Decreases Stock Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 83.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,658 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Sysco were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,070,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,970,000 after acquiring an additional 162,961 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Sysco by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,199,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,714 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,810,000 after buying an additional 146,573 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,828,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,403,000 after buying an additional 145,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 8.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,087,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,747,000 after buying an additional 391,614 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $77,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,581. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock worth $7,439,331. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price target on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

