Lbp Am Sa Invests $683,000 in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Lbp Am Sa bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in MP Materials by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at MP Materials
In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $10,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,284,409 shares in the company, valued at $92,503,136.18. This represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MP Materials
MP Materials Price Performance
MP opened at $71.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.29 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $82.50.
MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 41.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
MP Materials Profile
MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MP Materials
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- After Trump Deal, Can Meta Stock Withstand TikTok’s Onslaught?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Alphabet: After Its Best Quarter in Decades, Is It Time to Buy?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Forget Airlines—These Trucking Stocks Are Shifting Into High Gear
Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.