Lbp Am Sa Lowers Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $95.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $73.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.