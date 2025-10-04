Lbp Am Sa Lowers Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. $AG

Lbp Am Sa decreased its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,172 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 56,194 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AG. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,021 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,652 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.75 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:AG opened at $12.11 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,209.49 and a beta of 0.76.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.25 million. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.0048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

