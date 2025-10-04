Lbp Am Sa Makes New $801,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Lbp Am Sa bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,695 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 45.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.14.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $110.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.