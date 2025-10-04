Lbp Am Sa Raises Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Lbp Am Sa increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 51.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of FIS opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.60 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 888.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

