Lbp Am Sa Sells 216 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

Lbp Am Sa decreased its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Nucor were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 20.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,704,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $170.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 84,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,183,192. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,150,050.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 82,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,857,956.14. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,771 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

