Lbp Am Sa Sells 32,058 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Lbp Am Sa lessened its position in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 90.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,058 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 578.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Disciplina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 376.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $162.35 on Friday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $218.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRGP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.27.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

