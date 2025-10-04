Lbp Am Sa Sells 480 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Lbp Am Sa decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $94.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.91. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.