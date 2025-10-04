Lbp Am Sa Takes $459,000 Position in Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

Lbp Am Sa bought a new stake in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Karman in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,515,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Karman during the first quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,740,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Karman in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karman in the 1st quarter valued at $14,891,000.

Karman Stock Down 0.8%

Karman stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.11. Karman Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Karman ( NYSE:KRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Karman’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Karman has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other news, insider Stephanie Sawhill sold 62,000 shares of Karman stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 566,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,780,011. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spaceco Spv Lp Tcfiii sold 23,623,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,574,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,450,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,092,091. This represents a 31.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,865,968 shares of company stock worth $1,169,432,432 over the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRMN shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Karman in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Karman from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $46.50) on shares of Karman in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Karman from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Karman in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Karman Profile

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

