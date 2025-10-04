Lbp Am Sa Trims Stock Holdings in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its holdings in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,477 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Bruker were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Bruker by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Bruker by 373.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 42,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 33,522 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 81.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 38.0% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 target price on Bruker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Bruker Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. Bruker Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $67.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $797.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.17 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.31%.Bruker’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $114,003.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,016. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

