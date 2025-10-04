Lbp Am Sa Trims Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Synopsys by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,468. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at $42,181,951.15. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $575.31.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $469.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $559.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.40. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

