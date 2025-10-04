Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,845,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,747,929. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3%

AMZN opened at $219.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

