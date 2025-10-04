LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 4.07%.The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicole Miller sold 25,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $272,166.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 960,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,546.24. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 27,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $302,421.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,676,426 shares in the company, valued at $18,558,035.82. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 88,218 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth about $18,585,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

