Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.0833.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAC. Cormark cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th.

NYSE LAC opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.43. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $9.33.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithium Americas news, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $3,355,104.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 40,005 shares in the company, valued at $379,247.40. The trade was a 89.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Members Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

