Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 32.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 32.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$10.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Lithium Americas traded as high as C$13.00 and last traded at C$12.64. 7,329,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 747% from the average session volume of 865,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$6.25 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Cormark raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.13.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
