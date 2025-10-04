Loudon Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:XOM opened at $113.25 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $482.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.56.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

