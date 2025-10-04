LVZ Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.3% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $219.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.02.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,845,122 shares of company stock worth $4,731,747,929 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

