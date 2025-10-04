Mainstream Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mainstream Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,252 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.1% of Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the second quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 3,470,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $548,315,000 after acquiring an additional 165,593 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 503,808 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $79,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 19.5% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 58,748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $187.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.11 and a 200 day moving average of $148.15. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $191.05.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,097,407 shares of company stock valued at $714,378,504 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

